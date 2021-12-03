You ask, we answer! @callherkhris says, “Please tell me where she got this dress from. Pretty please.”

Award-winning real estate broker and star of OWN’s newest reality tv show, Ladies Who List: Atlanta, Quiana Watson was spotted enjoying a day at work wearing a bomb look. She was outfitted in a $498 Ronny Kobo “Lalu” ribbed dress in oatmeal.

The Ronny Kobo “Lalu” dress appears with a turtleneck top which overlaps to form a sexy cutout detail on the chest. All chic features come together on a comfy ribbed knit material. While this is a bomb must-have, the dress is unfortunately sold out everywhere.

You can see more of Quiana Watson on Ladies Who List: Atlanta which airs January!

What say you?

Photos: Velofilms