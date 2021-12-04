Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted enjoying a day of shopping together in NYC. Of course, the fashionable couple gave us quite the style moment during their outing in the big city.
Rihanna wore a Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2021 quilted patent bomber jacket paired with a $611 Martine Rose oversized track jacket and $545 wide leg track pants. She also sported a pair of $995 Balenciaga Knife boots as her footwear selection. Rouding up the look, she accessorized with $650 Miu Miu Nappa leather gloves and $360 Loewe Paula’s Ibiza sunglasses in white.
A$AP Rocky wore a Gucci Fall/Winter 2021 fleece-lined appliquéd wool-set bomber jacket paired with Carhartt relaxed fit tapered leg jeans. Underneath his jacket, he wore a $190 Kapital Rain Festival Smile Smiley ringer tee. On foot, he rocked a pair of unreleased Prada x adidas Forum Low sneakers in white. He was also seen wearing a vintage Esso trucker hat which Rihanna wore back in April with an Adidas tracksuit.
Thoughts on their looks?
