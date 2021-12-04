The Shumpert family are the latest faces of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand as they debuted first looks at the upcoming New Cozy collection which includes ultra-soft loungewear and accessories for the whole family.
The whole Shumpert family leads the campaign including Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Junie, and Rue Rose. Undeniably heartwarming, the family executes their best model poses and faces wearing Skims‘ New Cozy collection, a selection of updated styles from their popular Cozy series. Unisex pieces include a $68 cropped and $78 regular pullover, $128 onesie,$68 scoop neck crop top, $88 wide leg pant, shorts, $128 robe, $88 leggings, and $52 tank top for adults. A $58 onesie, $38 jogger, and $28 pullover makes up the kids’ selections. The latest collection is offered in the colors garnet, onyx, juniper, and camel.
So cute! The New Cozy collection by Skims is set to drop on Tuesday, December 7 at 12PM EST.
Photos: Donna Trope