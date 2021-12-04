Steve Harvey was spotted in Dubai celebrating the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates foundation, marking this momentous time as its Golden Jubilee. Kicking off the celebratory 4-day festivities, the television host kept it stylish in a red look.

Steve Harvey wore a Louis Vuitton Spring 2019 red shirt and trousers, styled by Elly Karamoh. Karamoh pulled this look together with the intention of honoring the late designer Virgil Abloh. This look worn by Harvey comes from the Spring/Summer 2019 collection which was his first collection and show as Louis Vuitton’s creative director for its menswear line. Karamoh expressed in an Instagram post, “The Spring 2019 Louis Vuitton collection was the start of a new generation coming into its own. RIP Virgil Abloh.“

The look was completed with red slide sandals and gold sunglasses.

Should Steve Harvey win this year’s Fabys Most Fashionable Man for a second year in a row?