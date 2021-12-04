The 3rd Annual Fabys Awards will hosting a physical ceremony held at Glasshouse Chelsea in New York. Join us for a formal, intimate sit down dinner on December 12, 2021. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Fashion Bomb Daily is dedicated to highlighting what and who is hot in the Fashion and Beauty Industry. And what’s hotter than a power couple with great style. Whether it’s “his and hers” matching sets or looks that compliment each other, here are the nominees for most Fashionable Couple of 2021.

Jay Z and Beyonce

Whether attending a wedding in Venice draped in Dolce in Gabbana or dazzling in a custom Alexandre Vauthier at the Los Angles premiere of “The Harder They Fall” produced by husband Jay Z, Beyonce always gives class, elegance and grace from head to toe. Her brand Ivy Park has also become a house hold luxury brand of it’s own.

The power house known as Jay Z stays dapper in threads from Tom Ford, Saint Laurent, whether he’s serving is a suit or going for a casual chic look on vacation in a button. together these two have even become Brand Ambassadors for Tiffany.

2. Lori Harvey & Michael B Jordan

This hot new couple has quickly climbed the ranks as one of the “it couples” to be on the look out for, and Lori is proving that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. With her parents being seasoned in the game of fashion, it was only a matter of time before we saw Lori dripped in vintage Roberto Cavalli or tip toeing on a beach in white and navy Dior. Add in GQ’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2020, actor Michael B Jordan and his casual yet stylish attire and you have a young couple who could possibly snatch the title.

West Hollywood, CA – Actor Michael B. Jordan and girlfriend Lori Harvey go on a date night at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Pictured: Michael B Jordan, Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 21 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

3. Steve & Marjorie Harvey

Steve Harvey has always been a man know for his suits. The term “Steve Harvey Suit” has become a standard in the community when referring to someone dressed nice, even with the suit line actually being available in stores. With all the memes surrounding his attire it has never been said that his attire wasn’t up to par. He’s usually in the latest from satin Fendi coats to rocking an all green Bottega Veneta look in Paris.

Marjorie is also a force on her own. She slays in the slopes in Louis Vuitton lambskin, turns heads at Paris Fashion Week in Schiaparelli, and continues to be in the discussion of “Who Wore It Better.” Her style is sultry yet very classy. Steve and Marjorie always compliment each other impeccably.

4. Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Nick named “Bennifer”, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stunned making an appearance at the 2021 Venice Film Festival with her in Georges Hobeika and him in Dolce and Gabbanca. Jennifer Lopez has always been a style icon with a versatile style. She looks amazing whether she is in a pull over and Cucinelli trousers in the Hamptons with beau Ben, or attending the 2021 Inauguration in white Chanel. She even has her hand in retail, collaborating with DSW to bring “JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ” collection.

5. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

One of the many outstanding fashion moments for the Wades was their appearance at the Academy Museum Gala. Taking the number 2 spot on our Top 10 Best Dressed for the event, they opted for classic black looks. Gabrielle gleamed in sheer black Alexandre Vauthier while Dwyane rocked a black Gucci suit. These two are always hand in hand showing the world their unique and playful style, whether in matching paisley patterned pants at home or complimentary Valentino looks celebrating their anniversary.

6. Fabolous and Emily B

When it comes to men’s fashion Fabolous is a name that’s often mentioned and heavily defended. His play on colors and proportions are un matched. Although streetwear is strong point Fabulous cleans up nice and is no stranger to tailored or custom luxury attire. Emily B always looks stunning along his side.

7. Justin & Hailey Bieber

Hailey and Justin Beiber’s style is pretty clean and casual, with Hailey taking the forefront as being the more “flashy” of the two. The young model showcases fantastic street style, whether effortlessly giving looks in denim Balenciaga logo jeans or sporting the latest sneakers accessorized with Bottega Veneta.

8. Jeezy and Jeannie Mai

Ever since they’ve tied the knot Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have been popping out left and right, baby bump and all. Jeanie Mai’s romantic chic style accommodates Jeezy’s debonair style. From getting married dressed in a Galia Lahav dress and veil, to Jeezy celebrating his birthday in metalic pink pants by Teo Flor, they are definitely growing into a fashionable family.

9. Ciara and Russell Wilson

Ciara is always in the discussion when it comes to “best dressed” of the evening, whether she is attending the Met Gala nailing the “America: Lexicon of Fashion” theme for this year dressed in a Dundas sequin jersey dress, or a spending a romantic evening in Venice with her husband Russell Wilson, rocking a tie die Charlotte Knowles ensemble the looks just keep on coming.

10. Cardi B & Offset

This couple is young, popping, and spare no expense when it comes to killer threads. One thing that is currently un matched is the execution and preciseness of each look Cardi B gives. It’s as if once she serves a look, it belongs to her forever. The couture looks worn by the young artist while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards, including the gold Schiaparelli mask with Swarovski piercings, were a few of the many show stopping looks this year.

Offset’s style is evolving as he is showing that he isn’t one to shy away from taking fashion risk. Unique textures and interesting silhouettes have proving to work in his favor. He has even modeled for Balenciaga’s Summer 2022 collection. When the two aren’t fitted in high end couture you can catch them feeding off of each other’s flyness.

11. Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

Kardashian mother Kris Jenner is usual beaming from head to toe. Always very regal she is usually spotted in a fitted blazer or midi dress. Brands like Dolce and Gabanna, Vivienne Westwood, and Alexander McQueen are “everyday” wear for the socialite.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock (10470564gq) Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA – 10 Nov 2019

So who do you think was the best dressed couple this year?