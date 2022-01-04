You Ask, We Answer! @bernardgjacobs says, “Can you tell me who designed Liza’s coat? One of my clients want to purchase one. Thanks in advance.”
Liza Koshy co-hosted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest in Times Square in NYC, wearing a custom Moncler silver puffer coat. She delivered an epic dance number where she removed the bottom piece of the puffer coat, turning it into a cropped puffer jacket. She paired the silver puffer coat with a reflective polka dot top and black wide leg trousers.
Her look was styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn.
Thoughts?
Photos: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve