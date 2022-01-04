You ask, we answer! Anonymous writes, “Can you please share deets on Nene’s look?!?”
Nene Leakes was spotted out with beau Nyonisela Sioh wearing a $370 Wolford “Leo” top and matching $220 leggings. Accompanying the look, she also rocked a Balenicaga black croc-embossed handbag and $695 Gianvito Rossi “Gala” sandals.
Nyonisela Sioh opted for a dark blue ensemble including a blue short-sleeve button shirt and matching trousers. On foot, he sported a pair of black double-strap fur slides. He rounded off the look with a black bag.
What say you?
Photos: Backgrid