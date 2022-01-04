You ask, we answer! @one_phoenixrising says, “The Deetz please.” @ericashunter adds, “GM. Plz share the deets of Saweetie outfit from her most recent post plz ❤️”
Saweetie attended the Lakers vs. Timberwolves game in LA wearing a Dolce and Gabbana embellished sequin jacket and “Keira” pink crystal-adorned heeled sandals. She paired her Dolce and Gabbana pieces with a white crop top, blue distressed jeans, crystalized Hermès Birkin bag, large gold hoop earrings and Goodie “Horngry” hat.
Thoughts on her look?
Photos: Abigail Keenan