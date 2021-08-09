You ask, we answer! Over the weekend, Chloe Bailey brought the heat in her latest fiery look. @samirafrancois says, “Literally need this dress. @fashionbomb where’s it from?!”

Chloe Bailey struck a pose in a dress by PLUGGEDNYC, styled by the brand’s designer Tizita Balemlay. The dress appears in a strapless bandeau style rounded off with sexy details like cutouts on the chest area and a ruched skirt portion with adjustable drawstrings on the side. She paired the look with a pair of black see-through pumps and gold earrings. She wore her locs in a high ponytail for her hairstyle of choice.

The PLUGGEDNYC dress will soon be available on www.pluggednyc.com, stay tuned for details here.

Would you rock this dress?

Photos: Edwig Henson