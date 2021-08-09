Over the weekend, the premiere of the upcoming movie Respect was held in Los Angeles, CA. Respect explores the life of the late and great Aretha Franklin from singing in her father’s church as a young girl to becoming an iconic international musical artist. Jennifer Hudson, who plays Aretha Franklin in the film, appeared at the movie’s premiere event in a dazzling purple look.

Jennifer Hudson wore a custom Dolce and Gabbana look, styled by Wayman and Micah. Her look consisted of a shimmering sequin gown with a leg slit and zero straps along with a floor-length dropped sheer cape. The look was completed with a pair of sparkly Louboutin pumps and Bulgari jewelry.

Hudson also wore a pulled back hairstyle, styled by Kiyah Wright. She opted for a natural-meets-soft glam for her makeup look, executed by Adam Burrell.

Respect lands in theaters this Friday, August 13th. Will you be watching it this weekend?

Photos: Getty