Christina Milian was spotted hanging by the pool handling some business while in France. The actress served up a Zoom-ready look in a Fashion Nova mini smock dress.

Christina Milian wore Fashion Nova’s $39.99 Walk That Smock Mini Dress in taupe. This dress offers the perfect summer-chic vibes with its smocked detailing, sweetheart neckline, and slightly sheer fabric. It also features what appears to be an allover floral print design. Since the dress’s fabric is rather see-through, the dress does comes lined. Milian paired the look with a summer-ready “Beach Please” sun hat.

The Nova Babes seem to love the Walk That Smock Mini Dress with comments saying the dress is “stretchy”, “comfy”, and “hugs all the right curves”.

What say you? Shop it here.