Last Thursday, Kanye West held a second listening event in Atlanta for his DONDA album which was scheduled to release the following day but is now rumored to drop on August 15. The artist also held a listening event in Atlanta on July 22 of which he stayed in the Mercedes Benz stadium to complete the album following his performance. For both events, Kim Kardashian was in attendance with their children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. She appeared at the latest listening party wearing a sultry look by Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian wore a full black Balenciaga look to the second DONDA listening party. Her look featured Balenciaga’s black turtleneck with gloves paired with the brand’s $2,085 cosmetic pantashoes (sold out). She finished the look off with an unreleased Balenciaga gimp mask, appearing with eye and mouth cutouts.

This latest look from Kim K reminded us of her interesting Halloween 2020 look where she and Kanye wore Balenciaga looks. Kim was outfitted in a red custom look inspired by the brand’s Fall 2020 RTW Draped Jersey Dress and Pantashoes. During this style moment, she also wore a gimp mask where the eye and mouth cutouts were zippered shut.

For the second listening party, the children wore all black looks featuring pieces like oversized tees, trousers, combat boots, and Yeezy sneakers. We’re assuming this was done to have the family match Mr. West’s all-black looks for the evening.

Monica also attended the event where she was spotted grabbing some flicks with Kim Kardashian. Like Kim, Monica wore Balenciaga pieces including $930 logo print short-sleeve shirt, $950 phone holder bag (sold out), $350 BB0101S sunglasses, and $2,250 “Knife Shark” over-the-knee boots.

Thoughts?

Photos: @samphotoset / Cyndi Brown