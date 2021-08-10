Draya Michele seems to be enjoying her trip in St. Johns as she was spotted posing at the Hodges Bay Resort and Spa. While at the resort, the model was seen wearing a tie-dye halterneck jumpsuit from Fashion Nova.

Draya Michele wore Fashion Nova’s $49.99 Tahiti Tie Dye Jumpsuit in black. The jumpsuit also comes in an olive colorway. Appearing in a tie-dye design, this piece is absolutely vacation-approved. The jumpsuit features a lace-up hatlerneck detail complete with a wide leg pant. Draya accessorized her jumpsuit with a pair of black sandals along with drop earrings and gold bracelets.

The sizes for the Tahiti Tie Dye Jumpsuit range from XS to 3X, catering to our curvy Bombshells and Nova Babes.

Would you rock this? Shop it here.