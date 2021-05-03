Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will It be Mel B from Missouri or Tiffany from New York

Each week we choose to highlight Fashion Bomb Daily readers in a feature we call Fashion Bombshell of the Day. Now we want to hear from you. Vote on who you think should become Fashion Bombshell of the Week, here are our contenders

First up we have Mel B from Missouri. She says, “Many years ago I wore an outfit to an event and there were two of us in the room with the exact same outfit on. That was a turning point. I pair pieces that define my confident personality. I mix old with new, high-end with low-end and I love to use accessories.”

Next we have Tiffany. Tiffany’s style is girly and romantic, with lots of flowy fabrics and vibrant colors. She stated that she started her blog to promote the importance of positive body image that curvy women sometimes struggle with in a daily basis.

Last but not least is Chelsea from Pennsylvania. Chelsea is a style blogger, boutique owner and student. Her style is fierce, fun and energetic. Usually paired with shades, her pieces prove to be interchangeable. Items and can be easily mixed and matched to create different looks.

You can only choose one. Vote on who you think should be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Winner goes on for a chance to be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Year.

