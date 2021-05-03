Erica Mena Takes a Step on the Wild Side in Fashion Nova Animal Print Dress

“Let them be wrong about you. There is nothing to prove.” This quote accompanied Erica Mena‘s latest picture on Instagram as the tv personality took a step on the wild side with her recent look. She posed in the comfort of her home in a chic animal print dress by Fashion Nova.

Erica Mena wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 My Wildest Dreams Maxi Dress. The dress has a halter, high neck top complete with a maxi style skirt, self-tie belt and keyhole on the back. It appears in a bronze and brown colorway with an all-over animal-like print. Mena paired the look with a fierce makeup look featuring a smoky eye and natural lip. She also opted for body waves for her hairstyle.

Just in time for sundress season, the My Wildest Dreams Maxi Dress is perfect for any occasion from family gatherings to brunch with the girls. The dress caters to all of our bombshells with sizing ranging up to 3X.

Loving this look? Shop it here.