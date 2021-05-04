Iggy Azalea Strikes a Pose in Fashion Nova Brown Faux Leather Midi Dress

Iggy Azalea has been heating up Instagram with her stunning looks showing off her post-preganacy physique. She took to the ‘gram to share several shots of her rocking a brown faux leather midi dress from Fashion Nova. She expressed in the caption, “Yes, I’m feeling myself.”

Iggy Azalea was feeling good in Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Make It Sexy Faux Leather Midi Dress. While the brown dress that Iggy is wearing is sold out, the burgundy colorway of the dress is available for purchase. The dress itself is a sight to see. Appearing in a sexy faux leather exterior, the dress is complete with many attractive features including a v-neckline, bungee straps and back slit. It also has a hidden back zipper, making it easy for the wearer to put on or remove the dress. Not to mention, the garment has a lot of stretch which makes it quite comfortable.

Fashion Nova bombshells rave that the dress is “sexy”, “flattering” and overall “just everything”.

“Outside” is slowly opening back up and you’re going to need the perfect dress to step out in. Make Fashion Nova’s Make It Sexy Faux Leather Midi Dress that perfect dress and shop it here!