Pink in Black R13 and Willow Sage Hart in a Red House of CB Dress at The Lost Boys Broadway Premiere

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Pink attended The Lost Boys Broadway premiere alongside her daughter Willow Sage Hart, posing together on the red carpet.

Pink wore a $2,995 black studded Berlin leather jacket by R13 paired with a fitted black maxi skirt. The jacket featured metallic star and stud embellishments throughout, adding texture to the look.

9 Pink In Black R13 And Willow Sage Hart In A Red House Of CB Dress At The Lost Boys Broadway Premiere

Willow Sage Hart wore a $289 red satin lace strapless maxi dress by House of CB. The dress featured a structured corset bodice with paneling and lace detailing through the skirt, finished with a front slit.

2 Pink In Black R13 And Willow Sage Hart In A Red House Of CB Dress At The Lost Boys Broadway Premiere

The pair appeared together for the Broadway opening in contrasting black and red looks.

Pink Willow Sage Hart R13 House Of CB Lost Boys Broadway Premiere Style 1

Photo Credit: @JPASC24

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