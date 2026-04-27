Beyonce Grabs Dinner in Plum Taffeta Spring 2026 Saint Laurent Gown and Pearl Cult Gaia

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Beyoncé stepped out for dinner recently in a plum taffeta gown from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2026 collection, styled by Ty Hunter.

4 Beyonce Grabs Dinner In Plum Taffeta Spring 2026 Saint Laurent Gown And Pearl Cult Gaia

The look featured voluminous sleeves, cascading ruffles, and a flowing silhouette that extended into a dramatic hem.

78787 Beyonce Grabs Dinner In Plum Taffeta Spring 2026 Saint Laurent Gown And Pearl Cult Gaia

She paired the statement dress with $1,950 Madeleine taffeta slingback pumps from Saint Laurent, designed with a pointed toe and ruffled trim that echoed the texture of the gown.

2 Beyonce Grabs Dinner In Plum Taffeta Spring 2026 Saint Laurent Gown And Pearl Cult Gaia

She accessorized with a $498 pearl top handle bag by Cult Gaia, adding a sculptural contrast to the look.

3 Beyonce Grabs Dinner In Plum Taffeta Spring 2026 Saint Laurent Gown And Pearl Cult Gaia

Her beauty look included makeup by Kole Mua and hair by Kimble Haircare, completing the ensemble.

03 Beyonce Grabs Dinner In Plum Taffeta Spring 2026 Saint Laurent Gown And Pearl Cult Gaia
01 Beyonce Grabs Dinner In Plum Taffeta Spring 2026 Saint Laurent Gown And Pearl Cult Gaia

The tonal styling and textured details created a cohesive outfit centered around rich plum hues and structured accessories.

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📸: IG/Reproduction

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