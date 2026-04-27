Beyonce Grabs Dinner in Plum Taffeta Spring 2026 Saint Laurent Gown and Pearl Cult Gaia

Beyoncé stepped out for dinner recently in a plum taffeta gown from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2026 collection, styled by Ty Hunter.

The look featured voluminous sleeves, cascading ruffles, and a flowing silhouette that extended into a dramatic hem.

She paired the statement dress with $1,950 Madeleine taffeta slingback pumps from Saint Laurent, designed with a pointed toe and ruffled trim that echoed the texture of the gown.

She accessorized with a $498 pearl top handle bag by Cult Gaia, adding a sculptural contrast to the look.

Her beauty look included makeup by Kole Mua and hair by Kimble Haircare, completing the ensemble.

The tonal styling and textured details created a cohesive outfit centered around rich plum hues and structured accessories.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

📸: IG/Reproduction