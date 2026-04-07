Dan Levy in Grey Pinstripe Versace Spring 2026 Blazer, Brown Leather Pants, and Silk Shirt at Big Mistakes Premiere

Dan Levy stepped out for the Big Mistakes premiere wearing a look from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

His outfit featured a grey pinstripe blazer jacket paired with brown leather pants and a striped silk shirt, creating a mix of tailoring and texture that balanced structure with ease. The ensemble was further styled with a printed jacquard silk tie, adding pattern and dimension to the look while maintaining cohesion within the palette.

Accessories included a black leather belt and black Billy leather boots, grounding the outfit with classic elements that complemented the more directional pieces. The combination of pinstripes, leather, and silk highlighted a layered approach to menswear, aligning with the evolving aesthetic seen across recent runway collections.

See more photos from the premiere below:

Photo Credit: Netflix / Big Mistakes