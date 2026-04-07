Dan Levy in Grey Pinstripe Versace Spring 2026 Blazer, Brown Leather Pants, and Silk Shirt at Big Mistakes Premiere

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Dan Levy stepped out for the Big Mistakes premiere wearing a look from Versace’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

His outfit featured a grey pinstripe blazer jacket paired with brown leather pants and a striped silk shirt, creating a mix of tailoring and texture that balanced structure with ease. The ensemble was further styled with a printed jacquard silk tie, adding pattern and dimension to the look while maintaining cohesion within the palette.

2 Dan Levy In Grey Pinstripe Versace Spring 2026 Blazer Brown Leather Pants And Silk Shirt At Big Mistakes Premiere

Accessories included a black leather belt and black Billy leather boots, grounding the outfit with classic elements that complemented the more directional pieces. The combination of pinstripes, leather, and silk highlighted a layered approach to menswear, aligning with the evolving aesthetic seen across recent runway collections.

Dan Levy In Versace Spring 2026

See more photos from the premiere below:

9 Dan Levy In Grey Pinstripe Versace Spring 2026 Blazer Brown Leather Pants And Silk Shirt At Big Mistakes Premiere
888 Dan Levy In Grey Pinstripe Versace Spring 2026 Blazer Brown Leather Pants And Silk Shirt At Big Mistakes Premiere

Photo Credit: Netflix / Big Mistakes

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