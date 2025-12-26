Real Housewives Christmas Fashion: Phaedra Parks Poses in a Red Zhivago Sequins Dress and Bronwyn Newport Celebrates in a Red Christian Siriano Gown

If anyone knows a thing or two about serving a holiday festive look, you know it’s the Real Housewives, and Phaedra Parks and Bronwyn Newport represented for the Bravo franchise.

Entertainment attorney, Phaedra Parks was captured in a merry spirit as she posed in front of a decadent Christmas tree. Her $700 red Zhivago sequins dress had a deep v-neck plunge neckline and was complimented with a faux fur shrug.

Form-fitting, Phaedra’s midi dress accentuated her curves and showcased her coke-bottle shape. Her platinum blonde hair was a nice change, and highlighted her facial features and Christmas-inspired beat.

Contrary to Phaedra, Salt Lake City housewife Bronwyn Newport who’s become one of the fashionista’s of the franchise, embodied Mrs. Claus in Christian Siriano. Missing from the picture was her husband Todd Bradley who she has allegedly separated from after 9-years of marriage.

Despite her recent split, Bronwyn still attended her holiday festivities dressed to the nines in a Christian Siriano dress that was perfect in every sense. Her red gown with white feather trim featured an off-the-shoulder moment with an elongated train that brought the drama.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty and IG/Reproduction