Hey Bombshells! Each week we choose to highlight Fashion Bomb Daily readers in a feature we call Fashion Bombshell of the Day and now we want to hear from you. Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the week for the week of October 4th, 2021. Check out our contenders below.

1st we have NeShanta from Georgia. With bold colors, statement pieces and mixed prints, her style is edgy bold and fun.

Next is Khalana Barfield. Layering is a key element to Fall wardrobe and Kahlana executes flawlessly with her chic street style. Pairing sweat pants and heels allows for comfortability and edge. She does a great job at balancing volume and creating interesting silhouettes with her attire. From hair and make up to accessories, this Bombshell is put together from head to toe.

Vote below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion