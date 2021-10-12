After delivering endless looks this week for rehearsals and promotional purposes, Kim Kardashian graced the streets of NYC for one last and extremely vibrant look after hosting the Saturday Night Live. Following a successful hosting of the late night NBC show, Kim was spotted heading to the show’s after party in a bright neon pink look by…you guessed it, Balenciaga.
Kim Kardashian wore a custom pink look by Balenciaga. Inspired by looks from the brand’s Fall 2021 Couture collection, the custom look included a neon pink satin long sleeve pantashoe jumpsuit and a floor-length feather boa. She allowed her look to steal the show, opting for earrings as her only accessories.
Neon pink was definitely Kim’s color this week as this comes as the entrepreneur’s third tonal ensemble with each giving perfect amounts of drama, glam, and of course pink.
Thoughts?
Photos: Richard Masao