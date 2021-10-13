Marjorie Harvey continued her Paris style takeover as she celebrated her 57th birthday over the weekend with husband and television host Steve Harvey. During her celebratory festivities, the birthday lady delivered some more bomb style moments.

Marjorie Harvey strutted in a $3,450 Bottega Veneta satin jersey dress paired with a green clutch and black lace-up thong heeled sandals. She also wore a captivating pair of jeweled dangly earrings to accompany her look. While wearing this stunning look, she posed with her hubby Steve Harvey who was outfitted in a full Tom Ford Fall 2021 look, styled by Elly Karamoh.

Marjorie Harvey danced with Steve Harvey on a rooftop overlooking Paris for a romantic outing. She wore the $19,500 Bottega Veneta crystal and glass bead-embroidered compact frisé knitted dress paired with the brand’s $459 BV1086S wraparound sunglasses. She matched her look’s lime green-yellow aesthetic with a pair of $2,000 Roger Vivier yellow choc covered buckle platform booties. Steve opted for a yellow coat paired with contrasting black pieces including a top, trousers, and shoes.

For another look, Marjorie attended a private dinner wearing a $7,395 Dolce and Gabbana beaded tulle cocktail dress from their Fall 2020 RTW collection. For accessories, she went with a pair of Saint Laurent “Iris” feather-embellished patent leather sandals and the same earrings she wore with her Bottege Veneta dress. She was joined by Steve Harvey who wore a custom Dolce and Gabbana Alta Sartoria look, styled by Elly Karamoh.

We would like to wish Marjorie Harvey a happy birthday!