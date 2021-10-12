“Bennifer” made another stylish appearance on the red carpet! The couple, aka Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, was all smiles during the premiere of The Last Duel in NY as Lopez showed her support for her boyfriend and actor who stars in the film. Of course, the two appeared graced the red carpet in glamorous looks.
Jennifer Lopez wore a Hervé Léger Resort 2022 look, styled by Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. The look consisted of a high neck long sleeve crop top and side slit maxi skirt in a brown sparkly fabric. The glittery ensemble was coordinated with a vintage Tom Ford “Natalia” crocodile clutch and $189 Femme Luce Minimale lace up heels in envy python. For jewelry, she wore Jennifer Fisher pieces including the $325 gold Globe Ring and DNA Ring.
Ben Affleck wore a Ralph Lauren navy corduroy suit for the premiere event, style by Ilaria Urbinati.
Photos: Getty Images