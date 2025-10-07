JLO Reunites with Ben Affleck at the “Kiss Of The Spider Woman” Premiere in a Green and Brown Harris Reed Gown

Jennifer Lopez looked phenomenal at the “ Kiss of the Spider Woman” musical premiere in New York City on Monday in a green and brown Harris Reed gown that couldn’t have been more fitting, and on theme. Celebrity Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn clearly understood the assignment.

Some of you may have thought you’d never see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on a red carpet together again after they finalized their divorce back in January of this year, but the universe had other plans.

Affleck, who serves as an Executive Producer on the film embraced Jennifer on the red carpet with his hand wrapped around her waist. Based off their body language, we’d say that despite the breakups and divorce, there’s still some chemistry there.

Jlo’s twins Maximilian and Emme were also in attendance to support their mom who stars in the film as the leading actress Ingrid Luna. Both Max and Emme complimented each other, donning wine colored hues that perhaps showed unity. We’re sure it’s probably a “twin thing.”

JLO who is known for her extraordinary acting skills, is bound to leave us glued to our screens when the film debuts on Oct. 10th. We thought she looked absolutely incredible for the evening, and she exuded professionalism and class which we applaud her for.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: Getty Images