Tyra Banks Hosted Dancing With the Stars in Dazzling Jovani Pants Suit!
On Monday night, Dancing with the Stars kicked off its 29th season with Tyra Banks as the new host! Since its was her first time hosting the show, Tyra showed off her fashion sense by serving many looks for the evening. However, her pants suit was the one we couldn’t get over!
Tyra Banks hosted the show for the evening in a Jovani Red Fuchsia Two Piece V Neck Pant Suit, styled by Brendon Alexander. Her makeup was executed by Valente Frazier with hair slayed by Kim Kimble.
Thoughts on Tyra’s look?