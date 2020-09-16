Naomi Osaka Commemorated Her Victory by Paying Homage to Her Ancestry in a Grass Fields Dress and Headwrap!
Following her second US Open victory, Japanese-Haitian tennis player Naomi Osaka shared a photo on Instagram in a traditional dress and head wrap along with her US Open cup with the caption “You already know I had to bring out the head wrap for this one”. She decided to commemorate her victories moment by paying homage to ancestral roots.
Naomi Osaka wore the $53 “Carlotta” top and $33 “Ummona” headwrap by the brand known as Grass-Fields (both sold out).
What do you think of her look?