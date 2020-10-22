Top Clothing Stores with the Highest Discounts

When you find a pair of beautiful boots in the store, the purchase seems very worthwhile when there is 70% off. To always be aware of all the current offers, we suggest looking at the calendar of holidays in the USA – these dates coincide with the largest and most significant discounts and sales!

Discounts and sales are held in almost all stores around the country, but we would like to pay special attention to some of the most popular US stores that regularly make sales: Carter’s, GAP, Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret, The Children’s Place, Macy’s, Shoes.com, Walmart, eBay, and others.

Now, let's move on to the clothing stores with the highest discounts.

1) Nordstrom

Nordstrom Inc is one of the leading retailers in the United States, founded by John W. Nordstrom and Karl F. Wallen. The site catalog is conveniently divided into categories and allows you to select items by brand. There are such well-known brands as Lacoste, Hugo Boss, D&G, Armani, and others. Here you will find shirts, blouses, sweaters, jackets, coats, outerwear, jeans, trousers, and accessories from top manufacturers.

2) COS

COS is the younger brother of the famous Swedish Retailer H&M. COS is a style of confident people who love natural fabrics, clean silhouettes, and straight seams. Regular sales and discounts are available here for every client.

3) Lee

Lee is one of the oldest American denim brands, with a huge history and heritage. This store is known for its innovations in the world of denim fashion, such as one-piece overalls, jeans with a zipper, or denim jacket. Today, Lee offers denim clothing and accessories for men and women.

4) American Apparel

The company is one of the most famous and largest manufacturers of quality cotton clothing. The product range includes clothing for men, women, and children: T-shirts, trousers, underwear, jeans, vintage clothing. Besides, the company produces bedding, various accessories for children and adults, cosmetics, etc.

5) C21Stores

One of the newest and most interesting online stores of closed sales in the USA, offering a large selection of women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories, as well as children’s clothing and toys, household goods, and perfumes. Here you can buy goods from well-known brands with good discounts, sometimes reaching 70-90% off regular prices.

6) Converse

The online store offers a huge selection of original sneakers: for men, women, and children, high and low, with bright prints and modest design. In addition to footwear, the site offers stylish youth clothing and various accessories from the latest designer collections. Here you can choose sneakers and give them your own unique design, then place an order and enjoy your personality!

7) Timberland

The legendary Timberland brand has gained wide popularity around the world. The famous “yellow shoes” have been a hallmark of this company for many decades. Today Timberland has a large assortment of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, footwear, and accessories, and mid-season sales to please the customers with favorable offers.

8) Uswings

This legendary brand allows discount hunters to buy legendary American leather bomber jackets for fashionistas and practical people who respect high-quality items. On the brand website, you can buy many types of jackets, gloves, and other interesting things made of leather.

9) ArmaniExchange

This shop from the famous brand Armani will please you with its discounted items. Its main auditory is the clients with above-average income who are willing to buy only high-quality and exclusive products. The collections created by Armani are designed for young, attractive, and sexy people.

10) Liquid Blue

A wide selection of clothing aimed at fans of various musical styles such as rock, funk, reggae, pop, rap, hip-hop, blues, jazz, rock’n’roll, as well as a large selection of party wear, ethnic clothing, and a large a selection of T-shirts for fans of the Star Wars, Angry Birds and others series. Liquid Blue is a great place to make a gift for AC/DC, Beatles, LedZeppelin, PinkFloyd, DeepPurple, and other iconic musicians lovers.

In Conclusion

Do you know what makes all Americans crazy? Holiday sales that are not limited to Black Friday and the Christmas season of discounts. Stay on top of the biggest trading events of the year and regularly check the sales calendar to know about major sales in online stores throughout the year. Do your best to maximize your savings on online shopping in the United States.