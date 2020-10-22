Style Inspiration: How to Rock a Dress and Sneakers with @KingCartier88 Featuring Off-White Cotton Satin and Cotton Midi Dress, Off-White x Air Jordan 4 ‘Sail’ Sneakers, Off-White Croc ‘Jitney’ Bag, and Louis Vuitton Accessories!
Lately, women have been opting for more comfortable foot options with sneakers and making it work with almost anything including dresses. That’s right, dresses and sneakers are big deal now and you may be wondering: How can I rock a pair of sneakers with a dress?
Curated by virtual Instagram stylist @KingCartier88, we’ve got a look that’ll supply you with some style inspiration on how to perfectly execute a chic dress with the latest sneakers. Let’s get into the look below:
Off-White logo satin and cotton midi dress
Off-White Jitney Croc bag, shop the black version below:
Diamond-paved Cartier Love Bracelet, shop a similar bracelet below:
Louis Vuitton Blooming Canvas Bracelet, shop the brown version below:
Louis Vuitton Nanogram Bracelet in gold
Louis Vuitton “Louise” Hoop Earrings:
Audemar Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph Watch in gold
Off-White x Air Jordan IV “Sail”:
We hope this provided some style inspiration for your next look!