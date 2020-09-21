Top 5 Looks From the 2020 Emmys: Zendaya in Christopher John Rogers, Regina King in Schiaparelli, Billy Porter in Ashi Studio and More!

Last night, the 72nd Emmy Awards went down both virtually and in-person with social distancing and safety precautions in place. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, we witnessed stars like Regina King, Uzo Aduba, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II take home awards for the evening. Zendaya even made history as she walked away with her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the show Euphoria, making her the youngest person and Second Black person to earn an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! Aside from the award recognitions, the stars were dressed the impress despite pandemic limitations.

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the 2020 Emmys and we gathered the top 5 looks from the evening based on your engagements on our coverage on Instagram, let’s get into the looks below:

Zendaya got ready for the evening in a Christopher John Rogers FW20 look paired with Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin shoes, styled by Law Roach.

Regina King was spotted in a Schiaparelli SS20 Couture dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes, styled by Wayman and Micah.

Billy Porter was a dream in a custom Ashi Studio look accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Alan Crocetti ear cuff and Rick Owens shoes, styled by Ty Hunter and Colin Anderson.

Tracee Ellis Ross wore Alexandre Vauthier FW20 Couture paired with Tiffany jewelry and Jimmy Choo shoes, styled by Karla Welch.

Laverne Cox was spotted in custom Kim Kassas Couture and Misahara jewelry, styled by Christina Joy Pacelli.

Thoughts on these looks?