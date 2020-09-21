Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Designer Spotlight: Arianne Elmy + Shop Her New Exclusive Pink and Green Pieces Today!

We have launched a few new items today on FashionBombDailyShop.com with designer Arianne Elmy! Read along to learn more about Arianne and how she started her bomb brand!

Originally from small town in Connecticut, Elmy got her BA from Pratt Institute with a Major in Fashion and a Minor in Art History. She also studied abroad at Central Saint Martins before launching her eponymous line.



She says, “My college background at Pratt allowed me to succeed in the fashion world especially because it allowed me to understand the technical aspects such as pattern making, tech packs, fittings, and sewing construction. My time at Central Saint Martins taught me how to create my own concept development techniques in producing the creative for collections. Minoring in art history heavily informs all my collections and designs as I explore modern art and it’s themes for inspiration..“



When it comes to building a brand, she offers, “ It is a lot of trial and error and figuring out what is best for your product and subsequently your audience. There is no one size fits all for growing a brand. Some things that work great for other brands won’t work for another/ yours. My advice is to listen to the customers and your own intuition. The biggest thing that has helped me grow my brand was certainly press. Luckily I love doing press-outreach, lending etc., so it was easy for me to put the hours in and be dedicated to this aspect. “



For her brand, which she describes as, ‘contemporary luxury for all,’ she says, “we create quality, thoughtful, and inclusive designs without the surcharge of luxury pricing. When you buy from Arianne Elmy, you become part of a larger community of women campaigning for charge and actively igniting meaningful discussions.”

In closing, she says, “Working with Claire at FashionBombDailyShop.com has given me the opportunity to gain a broader audience and thus grow sales to which I am very thankful! “



In closing, she says, “Thank you Claire for all you do for those who may be overlooked by other industry leaders for simply not fitting the mold. Thank you for promoting inclusivity and a fresh outtake on what a fashion publication should be.” My Pleasure!

Shop Arianne’s looks at FashionBombDailyShop.com and stay tuned for our Live tonight at 6pm on @FashionBombDaily.