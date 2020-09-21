Beyoncé Back on Instagram in a Full Alessandra Rich Look for Us Including $1,285 Cropped Tweed Jacket and $389 Tweed Mini Skirt With A-Morir ‘Garcia’ Sunglasses and Elleme Vague Bag!
Over the weekend, Beyoncé graced Instagram after a month break in a dazzling new look! We all love when Bey takes to Instagram to share her looks in a series of photos and you know Fashion Bomb Daily has details on the whole fit. Let’s get into it:
Beyoncé was spotted on Instagram in a full Alessandra Rich look which included a $1,285 cropped tweed black jacket, a $389 tweed black mini skirt with crystal buttons (sold out in black), crystal circle clip-on earrings (sold out), crystal chain choker, and Fuxia Satin Bow Slingback Pumps (sold out). She also wore $285 A-Morir “Garcia” sunglasses with $415 Elleme Vague Black bag and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. The look was styled by Zerina Akers.
Shop the Alessandra Rich Cropped Tweed Jacket below:
Shop the pink version of the Alessandra Rich Tweed Mini Skirt below:
Shop a similar Alessandra Rich Crystal Chain Choker below:
Shop Elleme’s Vague Black Bag below:
Shop A-Morir’s Garcia sunglasses here!
Thoughts on Bey’s look?