Just because you’re travelling, it doesn’t mean that you can’t look and feel your best. All it takes is a little bit of pre-planning so that you take all of the important stuff with you and nothing extra. Of course, you can stash some stuff in your suitcase, but when I do that, I always find that I don’t end up using it. Instead, I try to fit all of my beauty essentials into my carry on. Here’s what I’d recommend if you want to give that a go yourself.

Five beauty travel essentials to have in your carry on

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is basically the closest thing there is to a panacea for all of your beauty needs. You can use it for pretty much everything, from moisturising cracked and dry skin to removing makeup or treating mosquito bites. Honestly, you’d be surprised by how many different uses you can put it to. Just be sure it’s sealed in a tight container as it tends to melt at higher temps.

2. A pocket mirror

Sure, you could just use your phone, but you could also pack a little collapsible pocket mirror, preferably one with a ring light on it. That way, you can check that you’re looking okay even in low-light situations, and it doesn’t have to take up too much space.

3. Wet wipes

Wet wipes are another one of those super useful tools that you can use for pretty much everything, although if you’re worried about your impact on the environment then you should look into reusable wet wipes. Make sure that you dispose of them properly too. For example, most public transport vehicles have a separate bin and ask you not to flush them down the toilet.

4. Hair bands

Hair bands are great because you can use them for a bunch of different things, from sealing open packets of potato chips to keeping all of your wires tidy. They also give you the option to tie your hair up or back, basically allowing you to rock a bunch of different looks with minimal effort.

5. Suntan lotion

This will help to protect your skin and to stop you from suffering from skin cancer later on in life, but it’ll also help you to keep your skin hydrated in hot temperatures and to stop sunburn, peeling skin and other stuff that won’t look good in your Instagram feed. It’s always better to be safe than sorry!

Conclusion

Now that you know just a few of my carry-on beauty essentials, you’re ready to start packing your bags and to book your holiday. The good news is that you can use these tips no matter where you go, whether you’re hopping on a boat at a Boston Massachusetts cruise port or whether you’re trekking off to Alaska.

Ultimately, it’s all about packing little and light, focussing only on taking the few necessities that you can’t live without. Take what will make you feel good and leave the rest behind, then focus on making some amazing memories. Happy vacation!