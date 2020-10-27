Tommie Lee Beamed in Brown Midi Fashion Nova Dress!
Television personality Tommie Lee gave us moment of soft glam in body-hugging Fashion Nova dress!
Tommie Lee wore Fashion Nova’s Please Respect My Privacy Midi Dress. This sleek off-the-shoulder dress appears in brown which compliments Tommie’s melanin gracefully. It comes complete with a surplice detailing along in a slinky-like fabric. Ranging up to 3X in sizes, this stretchy dress caters to curvy babes as well!
Grab this dress for a steal of $44.99 here!