Kim Kardashian Celebrates 40th Birthday With Friends and Family in Gold Vintage Vivienne Westwood Look and Amina Muaddi ‘Henson’ Slippers!

On October 21st, Kim Kardashian turned the big 4-0 and celebrated on a grand scale, of course! In addition to Kris Jenner and her sisters throwing an epic surprise party, Kim rented a private island with private villas as her last hoorah for her 40th birthday joined by close friends, her glam squad, and family. Kim shared photos of the island event which revealed her in a dazzling gold ensemble!

Kim Kardashian wore a gold vintage Vivienne Westwood look and Amina Muaddi “Henson” slippers (sold out in gold), circa 1988. Bomb!

Shop the black version of her Amina Muaddi “Henson” slippers below:

Get into more pics from the weekend trip below:

Kim Kardashian with Lala

Kim Kardashian with Chris Appleton

Thoughts on her look?