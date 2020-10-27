Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tiffany from Raleigh

Happy Tuesday Bombshells and Bombers! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the day is Tiffany from Raleigh ! Scroll down to check her out!

Tiffany writes, ” I would describe my style somewhere in between trendy and I just like what I like lol! I basically dress how I feel! Its totally a mood.”

“I live in the moment and try to be present in the moment. Im obsessed with the 20’s and 80’s era. Shoulder pads and sequins are my things,” she continued.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style? Head over to Tiffany ‘s Instagram to check out more of her looks. Comment below and tell me what you think!

