It’s an All-Black Affair With the Clermont Twins in Stacked Velvet Fashion Nova Jumpsuits!
From the Bad Girls Club to appearances in Yeezy campaigns, Shannade and Shannon Clermont aka the Clermont Twins are known for always shaking up the internet with their luxurious lifestyles, controversial pictures, and unconventional style! The twin duo was recently spotted on Instagram in a matching velvet jumpsuits from Fashion Nova.
The Clermont Twins wore Fashion Nova’s Chocolate Dream Velvet Stacked Jumpsuit in black. This jumpsuit features the trending stacked, or ruched, style that has been taking over Instagram. It is also available in brown and burgundy for the price of $59.99. Other unique details include a finger keyhole on the sleeves, a mock neck, the luxurious velvet fabric, and a functioning zipper going down the front. The Chocolate Dream Velvet Stacked Jumpsuit is the perfect look for your next night-out with your girls!
Secure this stylish jumpsuit here!