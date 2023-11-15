With the right team behind you, miraculous things can happen in such an extraordinary way, and that’s exactly what transpired through the book of ‘The New Stereotype (TNS): STORIES,’ that launched on Sunday, Nov. 12th in New York City.

The creative masterminds behind the book, Marquelle Turner, Wendy Oduor, and Olushola Bashorun partnered together over the pandemic to artfully curate and highlight more than 50 black men and women across 26 fashion editorials that were shot in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

A project 3-years in the making finally came to fruition, embracing the multidimensional layers of what it means to proudly be black through fashion, photography and film.

Their bold initiatives are the result of a high-end coffee table book that offers a visual treat to readers through beautiful and intentional illustrations.

“Each installment of the book, labeled a CHAPTER, as an ode to the synopsis of each person’s story, serves as an interconnected thread to demonstrate Black men and women’s ability to be both a powerful ballad individually and an unspoken symphony while in unison,” said Hunter.

To commence their book debut, the founders presented a panel discussion hosted by Danielle Young with some of their subjects like Celebrity Stylist, Harrison Crite and Author, Rob Hill who images were featured during the unveiling of the gallery exhibition.

As a well-diverse crowd of creatives made their way into the art exhibition that was initially prized behind a white curtain, everyone was immediately enamored by all the delightful imagery that stood out boldly against the concrete brick wall.

Attendees rushed in line to purchase their TNS: STORIES copy before they sold out from the Project Director, Marquelle Turner who embodied a king aura in a custom light brown two-piece set, with a black Kufi hat and black Balenciaga flats.

The Director of Photography, Olushola Bashorun arrived to the event with his wife in a Prada look including a black pinstripe suit, and tank top with white chunky sneakers, while his better half opted for a silk maxi dress with gold sequin heels.

Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers showed up to support her accomplished photographer friend Olushola and was amazed by his creativity, technical skills and attention to detail that he was captured through each image displayed.

Creative Director of TNS:STORIES, Wendy Oduor painted the town red in the chicest STAUD maxi dress that looked so elegant and regal against her rich melanated complexion.

Her statement multicolored beaded earrings glistened next to her bold red lip, and to top off her red monochromatic ensemble, she paired her outfit with a red stiletto. Talk about giving off queen vibes.

Oduor was able to interview Sulmers who wore a leather or leather look including a Fashion Bomb Daily shop Prince purple rain graphic tee that she paired with flare leather pants, and a black trench coat.

In addition to many others, Claire was happy to attend such a marvelous event that honored Oduor’s, Bashorun’s and Turner’s artistic brilliance.

Ahead, see more stylish attendees at the TNS: STORIES book premiere below:

Photographer Credit:

Salvatore Ian DeMaio / @Sonejr

Olushola Bashorun/ @aqut