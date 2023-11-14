Ali Express hosted a star-studded launch party in honor of their 11:11 Singles Day Sale and pop-up shop in Soho, New York and the VIP event was electrifying with nonstop entertainment.

The international online retail marketplace partnered with Grammy Award-nominated rapper Swae Lee to celebrate the biggest shopping festival in the world, in addition to their biggest sale which is expected to be live until Nov 17th, with over 5,000,000 products discounted up to 50% off.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: attends AliExpress: Singles Day Pop_Up Experience on November 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for AliExpress)

It wouldn’t be a spectacle without celebrity guest performances by Lil Kim and Slick Rick, and let’s just say Lil Kim put her best fashion foot forward.

The ‘Jump Off’ rapper, 49, wore a crystal bedazzled out bikini top, with a dark grey metallic body suit, and a cropped denim jacket that had baby blue feather trimming.

She was iced out with her signature ‘Queen B’ necklace, and diamond “Lil Kim” earrings that complimented her 24-inch long ponytail.



Her best asset however had to be her denim Jennifer Le gold studded thigh high boots that commanded attention and looked cohesive next to her denim jacket.

Rapper Swae Lee, who has built quite a name for himself as a member of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, and co-writer for Beyonce’s single, “Formation” also took the stage in a denim ensemble by a brand known as, Thug Life Clothing.

The ‘No Flex Zone’ lyricist was all smiles as he shook his blonde dreads optimistically during his live performance. He also celebrated the launch of his personal curated collection of Ali Express products.

“I’m excited to team up with AliExpress on Singles’ Day because to me it’s a day to celebrate self-care, self-expression, and individuality,” said Lee. “My music and style have always been about being true to myself and standing out from the crowd. I believe everyone should be able to express themselves in their own unique way, and AliExpress offers a wide variety of unique products that help people do just that.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: attends AliExpress: Singles Day Pop_Up Experience on November 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for AliExpress)

Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers was also in attendance and able to meet and greet with the man of the hour, while discussing some of his current projects and future hip-hop endeavors.

Playing off the festive red sequin Ali Express wall, Sulmers looked fierce in a gold Rabanne mini skirt with a black tank top, and matrix-inspired black leather trench coat.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Claire was able to mingle with guests, and share a few glorious moments with her friends including celebrity stylist, Ty Hunter who opted for a graphic button-up top and blazer with pinstripe trousers, and statement accessories.

Overall, Ali Express delivered and presented one of their best 11:11 Singles day events yet, and with a wide assortment of products and discounts, the online retailer is one of the ultimate destinations for gift shopping this holiday season.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Photographer Credit:

Cassidy Sparrow and @dayhunch