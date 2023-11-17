The season 2 finale for The Impact Atlanta is now streaming on Bet Plus! Have you watched it? The show documents the life and journey of some Atlanta’s most influential and impactful social media stars, including Ari Fletcher, Jerrika Karlae, Lakeyah, Arrogant Tae, and more!

The show’s stars sat down with Kendra for the reunion “After The Impact” in bomb looks and Fashion Bomb Daily has the exclusive! Take a look:

Ari Fletcher looked bomb in a custom little black dress…

Tuson kept it casual in Palm Angels and Nike shoes.

Dess Dior always slays! She opted for a set by Roxxieehart and DSquared2 Treasure Sandals.

Jerrika Karlae opted for an Area beaded blazer and Rene Caovilla shoes.

And hostess with the mostest Kendra G gleamed in gold Dolce & Gabbana:

Thoughts? And who did you think was best dressed?

Check out the finale of “After The Impact” Thursday, November 23rd on Bet Plus !