We love a red carpet moment and GQ’s Men of the Year bash was filled with some of the hottest celebrities strutting down the pavement in Los Angeles in honor of the magazines 28th MOTY issue.

Coined the Male Met Gala, we saw some of the most handsome, stylish and dapper men on the scene in swankiest head-turning looks that were artfully curated.

As we all know, retired NBA Star Dwayne Wade, 41, never misses and the Chi town native kept things light and airy in a blush pink textured vest that he paired with white straight denim jeans and black loafers. His blonde roots added contrast to his black beard and we couldn’t keep our eyes of his muscular built.

Keeping things suited and booted was the multi-platinum artist Travis Scott who wore a black satin Maison Margiela double breasted suit that he paired with a white crew neck shirt, along with a statement silver necklace.

Also opting for black was R&B singer Giveon who let us know in many ways that it was “Prada or Nada,” while rocking a Prada leather bomber jacket that he styled with black trousers and black patent leather oxfords.

The men of the hour weren’t the only ones to make quite an entrance on the carpet as Kim Kardashian looked effortlessly chic in a suede camel Chrome Hearts halter top with the matching skirt.

Her long blonde hair parted down the middle felt cohesive and tona, and if you haven’t noticed “Chrome Hearts” has been her go to designer as of late( hence her latest CFDA black Chrome Hearts ensemble).

Also making a splash in hints of brown was rapper Megan Thee Stallion who looked absolutely phenomenal in a sheer chocolate brown Salih Balta SS24 RTW dress, styled by Zerina Akers.

The Houston native has clearly been working on her “body yadi yadi” as she’s noticeably lost a lot of weight and it looking toned from top to bottom. We love to see her in this light and her updo was so complimentary to her sultry BEAT.

Stepping outside of the box from traditional colors like black and brown, was artist Lorde who brought vibrancy to the red carpet in a satin green Acne two piece set that showed off her mid-section.

Her asymmetrical skirt that modern frills and perhaps her green tights and open toe-heels served “green with envy” and we were so here for it.

Overall we saw celebrities bring their A-game at GQ’s Men of the Year 2023 bash and it was great to see the big dreamers, and boundary breakers in the spotlight .

Photographer Credit: Getty Images