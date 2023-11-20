If anyone has made major headlines this past week, it’s without a doubt R&B singer Cassie, 37, who filed a lawsuit on Nov. 16th against rapper, P. Diddy for alleging physical and sexual abuse over the course of their decade long relationship.

The news came as a surprise and shock to many, because who would have thought that so much turmoil and mayhem existed between the two. Often times in images on the red carpet, or on their adventurous escapades, they usually appeared to be all smiles, but the truth is no one really knows what happens behind close doors.

Their relationship fizzled out in 2018, with the “Me & U” singer choosing to end things. Despite the demise of their relationship, the two still seemed supportive of one another with Cassie coming to his side after the death of Kim Porter, and Diddy thanking Cassie during his BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award speech.

None the less, as people heal from traumas that they’ve personally endured, they become more willing to live and unveil their truth. The Ford model, who is now married to Alex Fine and has two daughters by the Personal Trainer looks at peace, and the happiest we’ve ever seen her.

Talk about being love properly and how that can transcend through photos. In a series of images posted to her Instagram page, with the caption “Cassandra Fine.” one thing appears to be evident- she hasn’t lost her touch, nor an ounce of her beauty.

Posing in an Olive green Zimmerman “Sensory Drape Midi” dress, Cassie looked luminous and elegant in her silk linen strapless dress that hung beautifully off her shoulders.

Characterized with impeccable draping, ruffles, and an asymmetrical high slit, the dress retails for $1,950, and has boning throughout. Her jewels included gold chunky earrings, and most notable her diamond wedding ring, which was on full display and proudly shown.

Many of her fans came to her support and aide, with one user stating “I believe you. Thank you for speaking up — I know it wasn’t easy to do 🤍,” and another commenting, “So proud of you for speaking your truth. I believe you ❤️ and I’m sorry you endured that.”

One day after the lawsuit was filed by Cassie, both artists announced that the lawsuit had been settled. In a public statement, Cassie wrote “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Although we will never know the full truth, it was bold and courageous for Cassie to come forward and pour her heart out to the world which we know isn’t easy for anyone.

The images of her in this Zimmerman dress were powerful and ambitious, and exuded strength and confidence, letting us know she’s coming into a new age.

📸: @jordenkeith

Hair: Tiger

Makeup: @mariavargasmakeup

Styling: @monicarosestyle

Stylist Assistants: @xoxoshelllby & @little_itaaly

Dress: @zimmermann

Glow: @dolceglow