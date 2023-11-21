Momma know’s how to serve a beat, and Rihanna looked gorgeous during a recent outing to her favorite restaurant Giorgio Baldi’s in Santa Monica with beau A$AP Rocky.

The Barbadian Princess, turned billionaire has been wearing a lot of black as of late, and we all know that black never fails when it comes to making you look slim and chic.

Perhaps everyday is a fashion show and the world is RiRi’s runway. The “Work” singer stepped out in a black velour two piece set that she layered with a black $25,500 vintage Versace leather trench coat that had a fur collar.

When it came down to her glam, Rihanna opted for a smokey eye that brought out her hazel green eyes, and an auburn lip to go with her amber rose cheeks.

She kept her accessories luxurious with her $2,375 black @rogervivier velvet embellished cube bag and $1,405 Amina Muaddi Giorgia sandals that were a total showstopper and had a white crystal buckle that wrapped around her ankle.

We loved this black monochromatic look on Rihanna, and we can’t wait to see how she brings it this fall season!

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images