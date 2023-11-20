Rihanna landed in Las Vegas over the weekend to support the drop of her beau, A$AP Rocky’s, first collection as the Creative Director of Puma’s Formula 1 division. From an oversized Balenciaga racer-esque jacket to a long leather Prada coat, everyone’s fav bad gal graced Vegas with her signature style.
While Rihanna and A$AP flew down to Vegas and served Formula 1-inspired looks, RiRi also stepped out in a dynamic streetwear look. Miss Fenty strutted the streets in a black bomber jacket over a vintage Chicago Bulls jersey, styled with a black cargo maxi skirt, an AWGE trucker hat, Puma creepers, and a Gucci horsebit shoulder bag.
Get RiRi’s Grand Prix look and shop her Gucci bag below!
Shop the Gucci Horsebit shoulder bag here.