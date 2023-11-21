You know black people put the ‘SOUL’ in soulful, and the BET Soul Train Awards was nothing shy of inspiration and vitality, with some of the most brightest stars coming together in Los Angeles to celebrate Hip-Hop’s and R&B’s finest.

The hostess with the mostest, Keke Palmer reigned supreme in a black Versace dress that was tailored into a mini dress, and paired with black stiletto pumps.

She looked as if a weight has been lifted off her shoulders, and we all know the elephant in the room was her recent break-up with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson who she accused of domestic violence.

Not only did we notice a changed in her aura which had a radient glow, but we couldn’t keep our eyes of her beautiful blonde tresses that complimented her features.

Palmer’s wasn’t the only one to opt for black at the Soul Train Awards as Actress and model, Serayah brought the drama, heat and sex appeal on the red carpet.

The “Kingdom Business” actress, 28, wore a black lace and velvet Christian Cowan dress that had a deep v-plunge line , and an elongated train. Her dress felt romantic and accentuated her hour-glass figure.

Singer Janelle Monae, 37, continues to push the envelope and you know her Soul Train awards outfit was no exception.Monae received the “Spirit of Soul” award in an ultra colorful long Christopher John Rogers dress that had the most exquisite sequins patchwork.

Her dress felt extremely modern, along with her black embellished choker necklace, and we couldn’t get over how sharp her bob haircut was.

Representing for the stylish men on the red carpet, R&B singer, Eric Bellinger posed in a fall green $1,120 Saint Mxxxxxx eyelash sweater that had the word “Saint”written in bold black lettering.

His black nylon cargo pants, pointy-toe loafers, and diamond pyramid necklace made him a trendsetter on the carpet.

Speaking of trends, if you haven’t noticed this season is all about chocolate brown, and Coco Jones shut it down in a Hershey brown Jean Louis Sabaji leather maxi dress that hung off her shoulder and had gold zipper detailing.

Her brown rhinestone bandeau top added an extra touch of glam, and her updo hairstyle was an instant hit with this ensemble.

From iconic silhouettes, and vibrant hues to sequins and leather, we saw celebrities show up to the BET Soul Train Awards in some of the most fashion-forward styles that were a sight to behold.

Photo Credit: Getty Images