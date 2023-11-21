As the year comes to a closure, the time has officially come to celebrate and honor all of trendsetters and trailblazers who have left their fashionable mark during 2023 for the upcoming FABY’s awards.

But first, Fashion Bomb daily want’s to know your opinion on who you think rose to the occasion and brought the heat and cutting edge looks in the categories below.

From Beyonce and all her wonderful Renaissance tour looks, to Rihanna styling her baby bump and Cardi B and Offset representing for Fashion Bomb Couples everywhere, we know the proof is in the pudding or rather in our Fashion Bomb readers votes.

Check out the FABY’s categories below, and be sure to submit your vote on FashionBombDaily instagram page by clicking HERE.

If you would like to sponsor our awards ceremony at the beginning of next year, please email ev****@fa**************.com for more details.

Graphics by @thelishagency