Tips for Modernizing Your Vintage Jewelry

Lucky are those who have been blessed to have a relative who collected jewelry and would like to pass it on to them. However, there may be times when these heirloom pieces do not reflect their personality or style. If you are one of them, don’t worry because there are tons of ways to put a modern twist on your vintage jewelry, especially now that vintage jewelry is so “in” right now. Think Chanel Vintage Jewelry; you may have a piece in your collection that would give big fashion houses a run for their money.

Here are some tips on how you can modernize your vintage jewelry:

Consult a Jeweler

As soon as you receive an heirloom piece, have your trusted jeweler take a good look at it and see if it has any value. This is a good idea for insurance reasons, even if you don’t want to sell. You may want someone knowledgeable to give advice on whether it would be wise to have the piece redesigned. If the jeweler believes that the value of your vintage jewelry would not diminish after the procedure, then you can go ahead and give it new life. There are two ways to do it – you can either modernize the setting or entirely create a new one. You can be as creative as you want. For example, if you have a vintage necklace, you can convert the chain into a charm bracelet and use the pendant as an earring or a ring. You can mix elements or add new components to make it an utterly unrecognizable piece.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

Make a pendant into a ring.

A ring can become a part of the necklace.

Diamonds from a watch bracelet can become earrings.

Mix and match pearls to create two different pieces of jewelry.

Vintage engagement rings with a single diamond can create a halo to give it a more modern look.

Change the metal of a diamond ring from a yellow gold band to a white gold band or platinum.

There are just so many possibilities that you can do with a vintage piece of jewelry if you come up with a creative idea.

When doing so, first choose the style that you want. If you are planning to pass it on to your child, it might be best to go for a classic style that would become timeless. For example, you can redesign the earring into two rings that you can pass on to your son for his engagement and to your daughter as an heirloom piece. Of course, this must be done depending on the skill of your chosen jewelry designer.

Keep Sentimental Value

One of the main things that you should consider when you plan to redesign your heirloom piece is the meaning of the jewelry to the one who gave it to you. If possible, you should at least keep in mind the person who gave it to you during the design process. If your grandmother’s ring was given to you, perhaps you can engrave her initial on the new piece. Or, if you plan to add gemstones, how about adding her birthstone to commemorate her life?

If you got your vintage jewelry through an estate sale, this should not be an issue. However, if someone important in your life passed it on to you, it would be best to remember that person in your jewelry. Besides, the story behind the piece is what makes it special.

Modernizing vintage jewelry is easy if you know what you want. But, while you do, make sure to keep the memory alive in the design and your heart.