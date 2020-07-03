100 More Black Designers You Should Know + Add Your Brand to the List !

After we published our first list of Top 100 Black Designers, we realized that one list was simply not enough!

We know of many who didn’t immediately come to mind, and have discovered so many more in the past few days! Also, while our last list was limited when it came to accessories brands, this list bubbles over.

So behold even MORE black designers you should know:

Luxury Designers

B Michael America is an American treasure, and we are seriously face palming that we neglected to mention the designer in our initial list. The couturier creates flawless runway frocks, and frequently dresses ageless beauties like the incomparable Cicely Tyson.

B MICHAEL: 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards – Day 1 – ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 08: Fashion Designer B Michael (L) and Cicely Tyson attend the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Shop at BMichaelAmerica.com.

2. S.u.k.e.i.n.a

Created in 2012 by Senegalese designer Omar Salam, Sukeina focuses on fabulous party dresses with intricate details: think fringe, appliqué’s, and make-a-statement feathers. Salam studied fashion design at Parsons, and worked at Christian Lacroix and Sonia Rykiel before launching his own collection. The brand is beloved by Naomi Campbell, Thandi Newton, and Draya Michele.

See more at Sukeina.co.

Contemporary WomensWear

3. Shop J Bolin

Though many know J. Bolin as a stylist to stars like Michelle Williams, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and Tyra Banks, Bolin has branched off to creating his own line of smart separates, fashioned for women of all shapes, sizes, and style penchants.

Shop here.

4. Courtney Noelle

Courtney Noelle was created in 2014 to cater to women of all sizes, and stocks glamorous plus size pieces characterized by bold colors, ruffles, and daring prints.

Shop here.

5. Phlemuns

Comfy separates seem to be a specialty of Phlemuns, whose current collection includes sweatshirts, matching sweatpants, face masks, and skirts printed with clouds, lemons, and stars. Their accessories are also worthy of note: Snakeskin pocket bags are perfect to pop in your keys, iPhone, wallet, and go.

@Shesmaad via @Phlemuns

Shop here.

6. Ezie NY

Created by a Nigerian American Emergency Room doctor, Esther Ihezie, Ezie NY offers fashion from the soul . On her website, she writes, “Despite her love for helping people through medicine, Ihezie could not ignore her concurrent obsession with fashion. She began designing her own clothing as a preteen, bringing sketches to the local seamstress in Nigeria to produce one of a kind outfit she would wear to church and she continued designing her own wardrobe throughout her study of medicine. Albeit formal fashion training, Ihezie worked to better herself at designing by attending seminars taught by industry professionals and would fit in classes at the Fashion Institute of Technology whenever she could.” Her unabashedly glamorous designs have been worn by Angela Simmons, Vanessa Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons, and Tamron Hall.

Shop select items here.

7. Irregular Exposure

With the tag line, “Be A Feminist. Be Confident. Exposure your Irregular,” Irregular Exposure offers items for the contemporary Bombshell with swag. Created by Jessica Williams and made in LA, their ruched pieces are their signature, and a fan favorite.

Shop here.

8. Shan Latris

Alabama based Shan Latris creates contemporary clothes informed by her Southern Upbringing. Her most recent collection merges houndstooth with classic black and white, producing separates that pack a punch.

Shop her new collection here.

T-Shirt Brands

9. The Blairisms

Blairism’s fun tees are the must have for Summer 2020, witnessed by their crewnecks and tank tops reflecting Megan thee Stallion’s hit song, “Savage.” Shirts rendering TV characters from Living Single, Golden Girls and more with descriptive adjectives, “Savage. Classy. Bougie. Ratchet.” They write, ““…Based between New Orleans and Virginia, #BLAIRISMS is for the melanin loving, pro-BLACK, warriors at the front lines of the resistance, the out and proud LGBTQ community living and loving who they are and everyone who understands that fashion is a form of expression and healing.”

Ty Hunter in The Blairisms Tee

Purchase here.

10. Mess in a Bottle

Founded by Kalilah Wright, Mess in a Bottle is a brand with a message, branded on tees, that come in a bottle! Wright was born in Jamaica moved to Brooklyn, New York at the age of 4. Over the years, she has been steadily growing her brand, which comprises t-shirts, mugs, backpacks, and face masks sporting phrases like, “A Black Woman Created This,” “Fearless,” and “100% Black Owned.”

11. Served Fresh

Founded by a wife and husband duo, Served Fresh delivers smart tees with cool designs, reflecting current events and of the moment occurrences. Their most recent tees say, “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks, “ “Don’t Tape Me, Help Me,” and “I am Not a Target.”

Purchase at RefreshedCollection.com.

12. Project 96

Vintage issue tees with positive messages? Sign us up! According to their website, “Born & raised in Lagos, Nigeria – Creator, Petahjay, draws inspiration from his ethnic background. His awareness of culture and authenticity motivated him to create a brand that could provide a platform not only for his unique take on fashion, but for a community of creatives and innovators. Petahjay’s desire to achieve an equilibrium between heritage and personal style resulted in the formation of Project 96.”

Purchase here.

Shoe Brands

13. Tori Soudan

Tori Soudan specializes in make a statement footwear, fashioned in bold color blocked strips for pumps, sandals, and boots. According to her website, “A true artist and visionary, her purpose, which was born out of a love for fashion, began at just 9 years old in her hometown of Stratford, Connecticut where her mother taught her to make fancy Easter dresses. As a teenager, Tori progressed to designing prom gowns for classmates. Her inspiration to design footwear came in 1994 when she studied abroad and saw a demonstration given by a master shoemaker near Venice, Italy. She was struck by the intricacies of old world shoe making and embarked on her vision to design footwear of impeccable quality for women. She went on to graduate Spelman College with honors and after studying design at the famed Parson’s Institute of Design in NYC and interning with American sportswear designer Tommy Hilfiger, Tori was ready to give women what she knew they deserved, the most superlative shoes imaginable and in 2011, she debuted her first collection.” Her designs were most recently seen on Amanda Seales, as she hosted the 2020 BET Awards, and on Fashion Bomb Daily EIC Claire Sulmers.

Purchase at ToriSoudan.com.

14. TTOS

Ashley Norment, the owner of TTOS, writes, “TTOS is all about comfort and style. TTOS values exclusivity for its customers by making a select amount per design. I am inspired by my hometown, Detroit,MI, in each design that I create. I hope those close or from afar can feel the love and inspiration behind each shoe design.“

Shop at ShopTTOS.com.

15. Jessica Rich Collection

Few fashionistas could step foot outside without donning a pair of perfectly cute clear heels, popularized by Jessica Rich. The sheer versatility of her signature stilettos and sandals made them the go to heel for J. Lo, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Saweetie, Normani, Kelly Rowland, and more. Here’s to comfortable, cute footwear, and continued innovation!





Shop at JessicaRich.com.

16. Keeyahri

From Keeyahri.com, “Keya Martin, Artistic Director and Founder, designs first through touch, manipulating fabrics and hand-selecting details that convey a simple sensuality. Released in small-scale seasonal collections, Keeyahri shoes honor the community that wears them: dynamic women with an eclectic sensibility and a point-of- view for the world.

Poised and confident, Keeyahri shoes understand fashion as an investment in self-empowerment and self-expression. Independently made with a flair for the unique, they were made to strut in. “You will never go unnoticed in my shoes,” says Keya. Her story empowers all women to be confident enough to follow their internal voice and instincts while creating a business that makes them feel fulfilled.”

Shop here.

17.LFLS Shoes

Designed in the United Stated and made in Brazil, LFLS Shoes are a fabulous luxury shoe option for Fashion Bomb Men. They say, “Along with offering great quality, we pride ourselves on offering the most unique and eye catching designer shoes that the industry has to offer. With LFLS, you get the highest quality possible and a shoe that you won’t find at any other shoe retailer in the world. “

Purchase here.

18. Salone Monet

Salone Monet’s mission is simple: to create elegant, chic nude heels for brown skinned Bombshells. The glorious range of sandals and pumps have found a fan in Beyonce: They are heels fit for a Queen.

Buy yours at SaloneMonet.com.

19. Titi Adesa

Titi Adesanya launched her eponymous line, inspired by luxury footwear and elegant craftsmanship. According to her website, “After completing a Master’s degree in Pharmacy, Titi, who grew up between Lagos and London, embarked on a journey to express her purest self by way of design. Following meticulous research and courses at London College of Fashion’s Cordwainers, Titi invested two years grafting with the finest artisans in Italy to understand every aspect of shoe manufacturing and learn about the numerous, essential components involved in realising comfortable footwear styles for women.” The simple styles are made in Milan and available for purchase at TitiAdesa.com.

Bag Brands

20. Silver and Riley

Silver & Riley owner Lola Banjo is a woman on the go: a business woman with a robust travel schedule, who yearned to marry fashion with function. Thus, Silver & Riley was born. Each bag is expertly made in Italy with fine quality materials and thoughtful details. With rich hues and gilded straps, each bag uplifts every outfit.

Get yours here.

21. Adoni NYC

Distinguished, sophisticated, and luxurious, Adoni NYC carries buttery soft leather pieces, perfect for travel: wallets, backpacks, duffel bags and more, with an elegant twist.

Shop at AdoniNYC.com.

22. Petit Kouraj

Created by Haitian British Designer and fashion stylist Nasrin Jean-Baptiste, Petit Kouraj, “makes fun, stand alone pieces of wearable art that celebrates a love of knitwear, sculpture and identity.” The brand’s fringe bags are fun, fabulous, and handmade in Haiti.

Shop here.

23. Zashadu

British/Nigerian brand Zashadu works with locally sustained leather and exotic skins, fashioned into unique bags. They say, “At Zashadu we love to explore the tension between quiet elegance and unabashed glamour.” Founder Zainab Ashadu began her career as an actor in London, but honed her skills as a bag designer at the London College of Fashion.

Purchase at Zashadu.com.

24. Bruce & Glen

Twin brothers Bruce & Glen have electric personalities–and a bag brand to match.

Purchase here and shop a few bags at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Jewelry Brands

25. Beads by Aree

Beads by Aree carries one of a kind pieces, ranging from cowrie shell earrings to wiry chokers to clothes, shoes, and more.

See more at BeadsbyAree.com.

26. Dominique Renee

Born and raised in Connecticut, Dominique grew up in a creative environment that fostered her lover of music, art, and style. On her website, she says “After high school I decided to go to college for Graphic Design, but soon after concluded that my heart wasn’t in it. My dreams of being a designer were stifled only by the feeling that I might not have what it took. When my nails started to turn heads everywhere I went, I realized it was time to go for it. What did I have to lose? I started designing my own nails because I couldn’t find salons that were able to do what I wanted done. It is not exactly how I thought I would get started, I just kind of fell into it, but I am passionate about it. Nails, for me, had become my most important accessory when putting an outfit together. We ALL know how important accessories are. With that in mind I decided to acquire my certification in Nail Technology, and to develop my own line of hand painted nails. After premiering my first couple nail collections, I expanded my line to offer other handmade accessories…Although I have chosen a career in design, music still plays a huge part in my life. I carefully curate a playlist for each collection that helps to set the mood, and to communicate my feelings and the message behind each piece.” Renee offers playful, music inspired pieces, as she says, “produced from a playlist of emotions.“

Shop select Dominique Renee pieces at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

27. EBJ Gallery

EBJ Gallery specializes in adding skins to Bamboo earrings and hoops. Fashionistas like Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, and Tracee Ellis Ross all support!

Purchase at EBJGallery.com.

28. Misayo House Jewelry

More into subtle jewelry? Misayo House is the perfect choice. Their simple crystal hoops and bracelets are the creation of wife, mother, and philanthropist Idunnu Tomori.

Shop here.

Eyewear Brands

29. Vuliwear

Vuliwear is where “fashion and nature collide,” with insect inspired frames and honeycomb compound lenses. All of their shades are unisex, created with high polarized lenses that reduce glare, and protect your bulbs from the sun. On their site, they say, “Our mission is to build a collection of fashion accessories that are quality, innovative and creative. Vuliwear wants to be a part of your personal style statement.“

Purchase here.

30. Coco and Breezy

Twin sisters Corianna and Brianna Dotson launched their sunglasses line, Coco and Breezy, in 2009. Thanks to their unique looks, DJ skills, and undeniable swag, their shades were instant hits with the glitterati, and have collaborated been worn by Prince, Diddy, and many others.

Get yours at CocoandBreezy.com.

31. KidRaq

Launched by celebrity stylist Raquel Smith, Kidraq stocks sunglasses for kids to adults.

Purchase here.

32. Eeny Eyewear

Eeny Eyewear is all about look-at-me eyeglasses and sunglasses with unique shapes.

Purchase here.

As you can see, this list is far from complete. If you would like your brand added to this list, send us an email to thefashionbomb@gmail.com.

Read our first list of 100 black designers here, and keep it locked here as we add even more names to this list!

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. If we have used your photo and you would like it removed, kindly send us an email, and we will remove.