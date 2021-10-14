Tiffany Haddish was spotted on the scene at the premiere of The Harder They Fall in LA, which features a star-studded cast of Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and more. For the film’s Los Angeles premiere, Tiffany Haddish stunned on the red carpet in a gold crystal mini dress.
Tiffany Haddish wore a $6,253 Alexandre Vauthier Micro crystal-embellished wrap-front mini dress, styled by Wayman and Micah. Haddish paired the shimmering dress with bronze heeled sandals and rings as her accessories. She also rocked a semi-wispy short hairstyle to go along with the dress.
You can catch The Harder They Fall on Netflix on November 3rd.
Photos: Getty Images