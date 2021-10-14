Tommie Lee was spotted spending some time with her Yorkie pal, Birkin Lytes. The two were spotted going on a walk together with Tommie outfitted in a chic sweater set from Fashion Nova.
Tommie wore Fashion Nova’s $69.99 Finer Things Sweater Legging Set. The set includes a zip-up cropped sweater top and high waist leggings in a green and white abstract print. As a knit ensemble, it offers lots of stretch for comfort and ultimately the perfect fit.
Tommie accessorized the look with PVC mules, a stack of pearl bracelets, green drop earrings, and white Loewe sunglasses.
Thoughts? Shop the set here.